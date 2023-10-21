Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US blocks peace in Gaza, supporting Israel's genocidal war on civilians (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 16 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Geopolitical Economy Report at:-

21 Oct 2023The United States has blocked ceasefire proposals at the UN Security Council while staunchly supporting Israel, sending more weapons as it commits rampant war crimes against Palestinian civilians in Gaza.


|| Geopolitical Economy Report ||


Keywords
