Sen. Marsha Blackburn: I’m Very Concerned for Our Athletes Going to Beijing

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01/27/2022 Sen. Marsha Blackburn: I’m very concerned for the safety and security of our athletes. What we do not want to do is to put the attention on Beijing and let Xi Jinping stand up there and say what a magnificent country.