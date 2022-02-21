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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1592 - Denny Davis - Report about the 911 call about the crime
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9 views • February 21, 2022
Spaulding walked into the Stop-n-Go liquor store and began arguing with the employees, before attacking them. One of the employees attempted to use a gun to defend himself, but Spaulding took the gun and shot Denny. He left the store and fired the gun at the door to a nearby home, then attempted to enter the residence, before fleeing in a car.
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