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Jordan of Item Banc interviewed by Sarah Grace Sanders of New to the Street
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10 views • May 02, 2021
Jordan of Item Banc interviewed by Sarah Grace Sanders of New to the Street in December 2018. They briefly discuss the importance of basic human needs as they are a bedrock of value. their commercial information used to derive valuations, as commodities, backing a currency, and as essentials for survival.
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