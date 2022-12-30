Create New Account
Why Fear Is a Training Ground Be Strong and Courageous
Published 19 hours ago |
Discovering the Jewish Jesus


Dec 29, 2022

Dec 29, 2022

Fear comes in many different appearances. Probably one of the greatest fears people deal with is the fear of “what's going to happen tomorrow”. In this episode Rabbi shares how the phenomenon of fear can be a great training ground and opportunity for us to rise out of the dust a trained warrior ready to overcome Satan and put him under your feet.


Series: Be Strong and Courageous

Episode: 6 of 9

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0Noe6gi730

