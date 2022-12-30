Why Fear Is a Training Ground Be Strong and Courageous

Discovering the Jewish Jesus





Fear comes in many different appearances. Probably one of the greatest fears people deal with is the fear of “what's going to happen tomorrow”. In this episode Rabbi shares how the phenomenon of fear can be a great training ground and opportunity for us to rise out of the dust a trained warrior ready to overcome Satan and put him under your feet.





Series: Be Strong and Courageous

Episode: 6 of 9

