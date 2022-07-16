God's Lightning - Georgia Guidestones, Philippine Obelisk

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Act of God rather than man. The GBI went through alot of work to make fake videos of a cop driving away. Plus, a difficult-to-view after-the-fact video of a cop running up to the stones and playing tag with it.
:16 Obelisk struck by lightning in Vigan City, Philippines
:13 Deep State would not destroy the monuments they love
:06 GG blown apart
3:29 Thunderstorms July 6
5:19 Evidence of Lightning strike
:51 Thunder Struck
6 clips, 10:18.
Evil media opportunists blamed innocent Americans for blowing apart garbage art. Originally, I wasn't that far off pointing out the US government; wicked enough for God to use lightning strikes on the New World Order.