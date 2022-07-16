God's Lightning - Georgia Guidestones, Philippine Obelisk

Act of God rather than man. The GBI went through alot of work to make fake videos of a cop driving away. Plus, a difficult-to-view after-the-fact video of a cop running up to the stones and playing tag with it.

:16 Obelisk struck by lightning in Vigan City, Philippines

:13 Deep State would not destroy the monuments they love

:06 GG blown apart

3:29 Thunderstorms July 6

5:19 Evidence of Lightning strike

:51 Thunder Struck

6 clips, 10:18.

Evil media opportunists blamed innocent Americans for blowing apart garbage art. Originally, I wasn't that far off pointing out the US government; wicked enough for God to use lightning strikes on the New World Order.