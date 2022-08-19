God Used This Video To Convince Me That Donald Trump Was Chosen By Him To Be President

This video was originally published on October 25, 2016. It was titled "An Urgent Message To The Body of Christ In America." On the night of Halloween of 2016 (a few days before Trump was elected) I was deliberately avoiding the celebrations of the devil that occur on that night, so I was on the internet hoping God would feed me... spiritually... HE DID!!! He brought this video to me! The revelation God gave to the woman in this video was very emotional. It affected me deeply! When I finished the video, I KNEW that Trump would be elected! I KNEW it was God's will and nothing would stop it!!!

Later I realized that God was also showing His sense of humor by bringing this video to me on Halloween. I believe the woman in this video is named Hillary based on the name of her YouTube Channel "Hilly VaNilly". The only videos she would publish contain music, so this video was unique and completely out of her comfort zone. She was only doing it to be obedient to God. So God used a woman named "Hillary" to deliver the news that "Hillary" Clinton would lose the election to Trump. (Clinton was confident she would win because she thought they had done enough cheating to fixed the election in her favor.) So God tells me this news on Halloween, which is one of Hillary Clinton's favorite nights of the year because she is a practicing witch (confirmed by God through Prophet Kim Clement and Larry Nichols). Truly, God is executing judgement on the wicked in a very clever and masterful way!

This revelation started me on the path to see the true Prophets of God, like Kim Clement and others that have prophesied correctly and did not back away from the truth when the election was stolen from Trump in 2020. God has revealed details of His masterful plan through His prophets, which is designed to cleanse and heal America, and eventually the world.

The transcript of the revelation is below:

An Urgent Message To The Body of Christ In America

Published on Oct 25, 2016

Venomous Vipers! Brood of snakes! My stiff-necked people! You honor Me with your lips, but your hearts are far from Me. You continue to disobey My commands. Although you say you love Me, how can I trust what you say when you tell Me you love Me, yet you vote for laws and policies I abhor to stay in place?

O My people, please come and beckon your ear to me. Please come sit at My feet and listen to what I have to say. I AM pleading with you, My people, to turn back to Me again! I AM the One who formed you… who loves you… who rescued you from Sheol! I AM your Heavenly Father. Believe Me when I say: “Many of you have been led astray!”

I want to use My people—the church—to bring about positive change in your nation. I raise up and anoint a Cyrus; but many of you want a Saul. You want a leader that appears to be pristine and squeaky clean on the outside; yet on the inside is filled with the kingdom of darkness. Trump is far from perfect, but he is My choice for this election. He may not represent the political party that you have sided with, but I’m using him to represent Me and carry out My better plans for America. Stop attacking and speaking against My Anointed One, My people! If you knew Me, and knew My heart, you would understand why this grieves Me so. If you were in daily communion with My Spirit, and listening to My voice, you’d hear what I've been loudly broadcasting to My church during this critical season in your nation.

Time is short. America is on the precipice of war and difficult times. I cannot intervene and come to your aid, if you don't let Me—if you push Me completely out of your nation. Yet, if you embrace Me, and My plan, I can bring about mercy where there would have been none. I'm asking you to partner with Me, to carry out My will here on earth, as it is in heaven. If you go and obey Me, and vote for Cyrus, I will make sure your vote counts. Voter fraud will be exposed.

Please seek Me!

Listen to what I say and trust Me!!

I AM your ONLY HOPE!!!