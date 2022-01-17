© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pandemic simulation games - preparation for a new era?
Follow
0
Share
Report
5 views • January 17, 2022
Pandemic simulation games - preparation for a new era?
“It's interesting to know who makes up the cabal that wishes me to be a part of the herd of fools rushing in. It helps shed light on what might be coming next, including false flags and other manipulations designed to keep citizens afraid and distracted while it weaves its wicked web.” - SoundMind
Yes, one must know who is the cabal. They have been working on this for centuries. But sheeple keep saying it's all conspiracy... Im absolutely bamboozled at how people will fall for it every time over and over and over endlessly again... This show is the cabal itself and its reversed reflection on minds is exactly mental control! But before it being mental control, is it destiny and system of life of grace and damnation etc...people will fall for it as long as it is the total destiny or realm in play.
mirrored from:
https://www.brighteon.com/3a47b5e6-e51a-4dab-a09e-b161cf3eda5e
“It's interesting to know who makes up the cabal that wishes me to be a part of the herd of fools rushing in. It helps shed light on what might be coming next, including false flags and other manipulations designed to keep citizens afraid and distracted while it weaves its wicked web.” - SoundMind
Yes, one must know who is the cabal. They have been working on this for centuries. But sheeple keep saying it's all conspiracy... Im absolutely bamboozled at how people will fall for it every time over and over and over endlessly again... This show is the cabal itself and its reversed reflection on minds is exactly mental control! But before it being mental control, is it destiny and system of life of grace and damnation etc...people will fall for it as long as it is the total destiny or realm in play.
mirrored from:
https://www.brighteon.com/3a47b5e6-e51a-4dab-a09e-b161cf3eda5e
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.