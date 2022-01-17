Pandemic simulation games - preparation for a new era?“It's interesting to know who makes up the cabal that wishes me to be a part of the herd of fools rushing in. It helps shed light on what might be coming next, including false flags and other manipulations designed to keep citizens afraid and distracted while it weaves its wicked web.” - SoundMindYes, one must know who is the cabal. They have been working on this for centuries. But sheeple keep saying it's all conspiracy... Im absolutely bamboozled at how people will fall for it every time over and over and over endlessly again... This show is the cabal itself and its reversed reflection on minds is exactly mental control! But before it being mental control, is it destiny and system of life of grace and damnation etc...people will fall for it as long as it is the total destiny or realm in play.mirrored from: