Ever heard of Pentecost?

If you are a follower of Messiah Yeshua, then Shavuot (Pentecost) is most definitely a celebration meant for YOU! Why you ask? Well, only because the Father commanded it? Because Yeshua Himself celebrated it and we're supposed to imitate Him? All the disciples, all the apostles, yes including Paul, kept the feast as commanded in the Torah. Crazy, you say? Yet its an undeniable fact. Would it not be wise to set aside our worthless traditions and instead follow what G-d said we should be doing?

Not to mention that Shavuot is only one of the most significant and spiritual events to occur in the history of mankind! The giving of the Word of G-d from Mt Sinai! You can't separate G-d from His word, or vise versa. Is it any surprise then that He would have poured out His Spirit on such an occasion?



