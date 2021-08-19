© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Donald Trump Interviewed By Fox News Host Sean Hannity - August 18, 2021
Follow
1
Share
Report
363 views • August 19, 2021
Sean Hannity interviews President Donald Trump about the disaster created in Afghanistan by Joe Biden. Many failures and tragedies have occurred with the Taliban taking over Afghanistan and it's capitol. The Taliban have taken possession of billions of dollars worth of military equipment that they can now use against others and they have taken over U.S. military bases all because of the terrible failures of Joe Biden. Other tragedies include the Taliban killing innocent Afghan citizens and Biden has essentially abandoned thousands of American citizens to try and survive on their own with no safe way to escape. Full story is in the video. Please share this video if you wish.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.