5/19/2023 【Nicole on Outside the Beltway】Nicole: It was when the U.S. allowed the admission of the CCP into the WTO that the CCP started its infiltration and influence over the U.S., and it is America's own failed policy on China that has allowed the CCP's economic aggression and infiltration in this country on so many fronts.
#CCP #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
5/19/2023 【妮可做客Outside the Beltway节目】妮可：自美国允许中共加入世贸组织后，中共开始了对美国的渗透和影响。是美国自己失败的对华政策使得中共在美国各个方面得以进行经济侵略和渗透。
#中共 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
