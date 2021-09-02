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Ardern and labours vision of turning New Zealand into the Communist “Republic” of Socialist Aotearoa
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170 views • September 02, 2021
Planet B Media - August 31, 2021
Watch the History of some of our senior Labour party members both current and old and tell me they aren’t “pretty” communist.
We are 4 years into the transformation of turning what used to be called New Zealand into a total socialist regime.
Watch the History of some of our senior Labour party members both current and old and tell me they aren’t “pretty” communist.
We are 4 years into the transformation of turning what used to be called New Zealand into a total socialist regime.
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