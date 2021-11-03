© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
053 Is God's Law Still Valid? Is Walter a Freemason? FAQ - What's Up Prof? Walter Veith -- WUP 53
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • November 03, 2021
In episode 53 we answer some pressing questions that are often asked or alluded to. Is Walter Veith a freemason?
Why is there an obelisk on Ellen White's grave? Why do you constantly preach about the law? Did Jesus break the Sabbath?
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Audio Available below:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica
Alternative channels home pages:
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adaf...
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
UgeTube:
https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/AD...
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Total Onslaught - Series by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
0:00 Start
2:24 Is Walter Veith a Freemason?
5:08 Obelisk on the grave of Ellen White?
11:01 Early Adventists pose with their hands in their pockets
16:18 Why do you constantly preach about the law?
54:57 Did Jesus break the Sabbath?
#EllenWhite, #WalterVeith, #Freemasons, #Commandments
Why is there an obelisk on Ellen White's grave? Why do you constantly preach about the law? Did Jesus break the Sabbath?
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Audio Available below:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica
Alternative channels home pages:
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adaf...
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
UgeTube:
https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/AD...
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Total Onslaught - Series by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
0:00 Start
2:24 Is Walter Veith a Freemason?
5:08 Obelisk on the grave of Ellen White?
11:01 Early Adventists pose with their hands in their pockets
16:18 Why do you constantly preach about the law?
54:57 Did Jesus break the Sabbath?
#EllenWhite, #WalterVeith, #Freemasons, #Commandments
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.