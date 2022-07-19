Dr Jane Rudy CDC Caught Falsifying Jab Death Data

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Even the official data shows that the Covid-19 vaccines are less than 50% effective for children or for the very old at this point. And remember, that “effectiveness” is just until they demand you take another booster three months from now. Meanwhile, Dr. Jane Ruby says the CDC was just caught removing or reclassifying fifty-two thousand deaths in order to minimize the vaccine’s real impact. Dr. Ruby joins us now.