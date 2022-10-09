Surfer Dude killed by PFIZER + J&J VAXX poison injections

Rich Armstrong
Booster Shot: January 17, 2022
Died Suddenly: October 8, 2022
“A fellow band member in Radio Gatsby has passed away suddenly. Rich Armstrong was an incredible trumpet player, vocalist, arranger, harmonizer, showman and so much more... The whole Bay area live music community is in a state of shock and grief.”
Covid BC (Vax Reactions)
https://t.me/covidbc/5371
Mirrored - Boot Camp
