A.I. makes news funny and true.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A.I. is proving, it not only can do better, newsmedia, but likely, all forms of entertainment, better than the pathetic, jewbank whore puppets, we called celebrities for the past 100 years. May soon the land will be cleared of fools, and the controllers (cops, politicians, mainstream jew media, and especially central bankers) will face the justice of the people mistreated for a century.
JakeGTV Compilation.