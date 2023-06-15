Quo Vadis





June 14, 2023





In this video we share Medjugorje Visionary Marija to Visit America.





The original text comes from al.com (Greg Garrison)





Medjugorje visionary Marija Lunetti, who has been having daily apparitions of the Virgin Mary since she was 16 years old in 1981, is planning a return to the site of her outdoor visions in Alabama next month.





Visionary Marija, who lives in Medjugorje and Italy, is one of six visionaries who said the Virgin Mary began appearing to them daily in 1981.





Their claims of visions from the mother of Jesus has drawn millions of religious pilgrims to the small village that was in the former Yugoslavia before the Bosnian War from 1992-95.





Maria plans a return visit to Caritas in Shelby County, said Caritas founder Terry Colafrancesco, who hosted the visionary, then known as Marija Pavlovic, on her first visit to Alabama in 1988, when she donated a kidney at U A B Hospital for her brother, Andrija.





Marija Lunetti will be staying at Caritas from July first to the fifth, according to Terry Colafrancesco.





Visionary Maria stayed at the Colafrancesco home in 1988 and on many return visits, continuing her daily visions there and in a nearby field.





The property has since been turned into a shrine promoting the Medjugorje apparitions.





The Roman Catholic Church has neither affirmed nor condemned the visions, but has allowed pilgrims to continue to visit Medjugorje.





In 2019, Pope Francis, who previously expressed skepticism about the visions, approved Catholic bishops visiting and leading pilgrim groups there.





The Medjugorje visions have been compared to the visions at Lourdes, Frances in 1858, and Fatima, Portugal, in 1917, which have been approved by the Roman Catholic Church.





Marija Lunetti has said that she believes Medjugorje will one day be approved by the church, but not until the other apparitions have ended.





Colafrancesco said the Virgin Mary has told the Medjugorje visionaries their visions will be the last such apparitions.





“These are the last apparitions on earth,” Colafrancesco said.

“This is the grand finale.”





Caritas of Birmingham has led 295 pilgrimage trips to Medjugorje since it started taking tours there in 1986, taking a total of 15,000 pilgrims on the trips.





Terry Colafrancesco plans to go to Medjugorje on June 20 and return by the end of the month, bringing Marija Lunetti, her husband, Paolo, and their youngest son, Giovanni, back to Alabama.





Visionary Marija will stay at Caritas, which will welcome pilgrims from around the country for the visit.





Her last public apparitions in the field at Caritas were in 2013.





Pilgrims will be able to gather there for prayer, and for a “patriotic rosary” on July 4.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSxl1KnRjds