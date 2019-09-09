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THIS is Why You Need an AR-15
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75 views • September 09, 2019
Beto is trying to make a comeback by promising full registration of all gunowners and confiscation of firearms — especially AR-15s — which he wants to “get off the streets, get out of homes”. This senior citizen just proved why Beto (and the rest of the Democrat field) is dangerously wrong.
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