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Solid proof Jessie Czebotar still Satanist & liar: Says vaccine's snake genes won't change your DNA
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164 views • May 15, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2022). Jessie Czebotar the reptilian hybrid matriarchal ruler infiltrator fake Christian is now saying the same thing as Jana BenNun & Steven BenNun that the COVID19 vaccine is alright and it will not make you lose your soul or DNA. She is saying that your gene will not be changed to a snake gene, because there is no technology available that can change genes. She is saying that God is sovereign so your genes cannot be changed even if you receive the vaccine, so it is alright. She uses Bible verses out of context to put forth her Satanist lies to deceive the humans. She is saying that reptilian hybrid globalist elites like herself do not exist, because genes cannot be combined together, since God says to not mix the species. She is lying left and right, in order to deceive the Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. She enticed all these religious Christian hordes by exposing some truth about the matriarchal rulers and Satanists, but she is now laying the trap for these religious Christians by luring them into her viper’s nest and biting them with snake poison now, with her lies. End of transmission…
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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