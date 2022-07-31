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Here comes the Second Sun (With Gods son to)New indiealternative song of prophecy by melyrics👇
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High Hopes
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183 views • July 31, 2022

Brandon cory Nagley


Jul 30, 2022 New indie/alternative song of prophecy sung+written by me Brandon nagley.

The song is called "Here comes the second sun" ( With Gods son to) and theres real clips in my video of different planet x/biblical wormwood system bodies in the sky and 2 suns. Also clips from real flooding that just occured in Las Vegas on the strip as there is global weather chaos happening globally due to the planet x/biblical wormwood system effects on earth. And clips credited to other channels and movies which they get their credits for their clips... thanks for coming by and watching as yes my videos a simple message and a simple warning. Lyrics to my song are below, as I used bigger letters for making my video and thus the reason my lyrics below are in big letters....Instrumental by Epilepsy youtube channel.

I make no money off my videos or music as I do it for the love of music and educational purposes only.


Epil3psy channel credited for instrumental-

https://youtu.be/hU8kX2K7yy0

lyrics below-


STREETS TURN TO RIVER BEDS, YOUR GRANDMOTHER IN HER HOME REMEMBERING WHAT THE PREACHER SAID. THE SKIES TO TURN EGYPTIAN RED.


DONT WEEP FOR YOURSELVES, BUT YOUR CHILDREN. DON'T LOOK BEHIND YOU, MOVE ON AHEAD, MOVE ON.


FOOD, THERE'S NONE, HERE COMES MILITARY MAN WITH A GUN. RUSSIAN, CHINAMAN, OH HERE COMES THE SECOND SUN. YOU AINT DUMB BECAUSE WE ALL WARNED YOU, SO WHO'S THE FOOL?


DONT WEEP FOR YOURSELVES, BUT YOUR CHILDREN. DON'T LOOK BEHIND YOU, MOVE ON AHEAD, MOVE ON.


HERE COMES THE SECOND SUN, HERE COMES THE SECOND SUN, WITH GODS SON TO.


© Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ta2voWb8FNc


Keywords
environment2 sunsplanet xwormwoodlas vegasprophecyclimatefloodingsongsecond sunsystem bodiesbrandon cory nagleyweather chaos
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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