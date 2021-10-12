Pilot Urges Us To Stand Up for Free Choice: Resist Vaccine Mandate!

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10/8/2021 An airline pilot lamented over the loss of freedom of choice through vaccine mandates. Mandates after mandates will ultimately strip away our basic freedom. It’s time to stand up for the freedom of us and our children.