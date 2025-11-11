BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Power Of The Lamb Ministries Lies To Save Face. Zohran Mamdani Lies To Voters. SDA Churches Deceived
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
10 views • 1 day ago

Power Of The Lamb Ministries founder, Pastor Ivor Myers lied to Seventh Day Adventists. Zohran Mamdani also lied to New York voters. Repentance and confession are essential to enter a saving relationship with Jesus. Church and state have no business uniting, and it is contrary to the first amendment of the U.S. Constitution. It also contradicts the third angel’s message found in Revelation 14. ChatGPT and Artificial Intelligence should not be trusted on spiritual and biblical matters.


Ivor Myers & Zohran Mamdani Break The Sabbath & Unite Church & State At Hansen Place SDA Church https://youtu.be/jkltR5Rnm4U


War: 5 Nations Plot Against USA. East Wind Invasion By Iran, China, Russia. Venezuela, North Korea https://youtu.be/jsMS0DPKhYc


The Third Angel's Message: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3mWSlOLgsGRmeK-jS1GbHd&si=XBVARmyP3ynClXeT


 Daniel 11 - King of the North & King of the https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3FxCKvz0tsRtHmJ5p2oVjw&si=jAdo9pYuiUNhQ9Kv


Putin: The Fall of Russia & Communism. Pope goes to Russian Embassy. Ukrainian Families Separated https://youtube.com/live/2aZuJ9JsFuI


The Fall of Biden, Communism. Eastern Alliance vs USA. 2023 Sets Record For Billion Dollar Disasters https://youtube.com/live/1ANGOnTBIrg


3ABN, Wintley Phipps Promote AI Model For Sermons & Bible Study. GospelTruth.AI Means No Holy Spirit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPkrC0ody6s


China’s economic growth slows amid Trump tariff war and property woes. GDP rises by 4.8% year on year between July and September, down from second-quarter growth rate of 5.2% China’s Economy Struck by Sudden Decline


#IvorMyers

#PowerOfTheLambMinistries

#ZohranMamdani

#SDAChurch

#SeventhDayAdventist

#ThirdAngelsMessage


#ChurchAndState

#Muslim

#Sabbath

#PoliticsInChurch


David House

seventh day adventistchurch and stateseventh day adventist churchthird angels messagesda church apostasyzohran mamdanipastor ivor myersivor myershansen place sda churchhansen place sda church live streamnyc mayoral racezohran mamdani speechivor myers sermonpower of the lamb ministriespower of the lamb ministries ivor myerspower of the lamb ministries youtubeletitia james sda churcha false jesus
