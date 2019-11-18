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Serenity - Not Just Another Faux SF Movie
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10 views • November 18, 2019
As a die hard fan of real SF, not the powdered skim milk variety normally served up by Hollywood, I assure you there is a reason many of us who revere Heinlein, Niven, Pournelle, Doctorow, & T. J. Martinel, but weren't impressed with 2001, and never Trusted the Farce, loved Firefly & Serenity. There is nothing like a synopsis here - I'm not a fan of spoilers - just a short attempt to give some hints as to why this has what some would call a cult following & why you ought to go to eBay & buy a copy. I think some of the actors involved, while pleased, were bewildered by it. I'm pretty sure Whedon knew exactly what he was doing though.
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