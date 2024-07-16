❗️Lavrov takes aim at ‘Rule America’ principle, at UN in NY

❗️Lavrov takes aim at ‘Rule America’ principle

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Sergey Lavrov is chairing a ministerial-level debate at the UN Security Council - where Russia has taken presidency - on "multilateral cooperation in the interests of a more just, democratic, and sustainable world order."

“Let’s be frank; not all states represented in this room recognize the key principles of the UN charter, the sovereign equality of all states,” he told the meeting, while calling out Washington’s demand for “unquestioning obedience” from its so-called allies.