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US High School Track and Field Featuring: Recruiting Video Patrick Adams
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7 views • December 23, 2020
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Fans!
On today's show we bring you one of the rising stars of track and field from a three sport star and give both him and you a look inside what a typical practice looks and feels like at the NCAA D-1 level as we join coach Nic Petersen and the Florida Gators from last year. Courtesy of Flo-Track https://www.flotrack.org/
Part one:
Patrick is a 3.820 GPA, three-sport student athlete. He has excelled as a freshman, sophomore, and junior varsity track and field starter, as well as a freshman and sophomore wrestling starter and junior varsity football starter. Patrick's events in track and field consist of 110m High Hurdles, 300m Low Hurdles, Long Jump, and occasionally the 4x400m relay. Due to COVID-19, Patrick's sophomore season was cut short, so sadly he was unable to race and does not have any times recorded for that season.
FloTrack took a trip to Gainesville, FL in 2018 to watch the NCAA leading men's 4x4 team get in a volume workout. Learn to train like a Gator @ https://shrsl.com/2oxay
On today's show we bring you one of the rising stars of track and field from a three sport star and give both him and you a look inside what a typical practice looks and feels like at the NCAA D-1 level as we join coach Nic Petersen and the Florida Gators from last year. Courtesy of Flo-Track https://www.flotrack.org/
Part one:
Patrick is a 3.820 GPA, three-sport student athlete. He has excelled as a freshman, sophomore, and junior varsity track and field starter, as well as a freshman and sophomore wrestling starter and junior varsity football starter. Patrick's events in track and field consist of 110m High Hurdles, 300m Low Hurdles, Long Jump, and occasionally the 4x400m relay. Due to COVID-19, Patrick's sophomore season was cut short, so sadly he was unable to race and does not have any times recorded for that season.
FloTrack took a trip to Gainesville, FL in 2018 to watch the NCAA leading men's 4x4 team get in a volume workout. Learn to train like a Gator @ https://shrsl.com/2oxay
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