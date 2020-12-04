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SUITCASES FULL OF SECRETS - GEORGIA ELECTION FRAUD 2020
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67 views • December 04, 2020
Surveillance video shows Georgia poll workers sending the press and poll watchers home around 10:30 pm on election night 11/3/2020 but a few poll workers stuck around, pulled out suitcases full of ballots and then counted them until around 1:00 am.
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