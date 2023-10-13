What Meher Baba Really Taught Part 11 (George Berkeley's Immaterialism & why it failed)

Explaining Berkeleys "Immaterialism" and why it didn't work to solve the mind-body problem that Baba's system of sanskaras resolves handily.
George Berkeley (1685–1753) wrote "An Essay Towards a New Theory of Vision," "A Treatise Concerning the Principles of Human Knowledge," and "Three Dialogues between Hylas and Philonous."
Although today Berkeley is described as an "idealist," he likely died without ever hearing this term in connection with himself. The term comes from the German word "idealisme" and was popularized after Berkeley's death.
Berkeley, California was named after George Berkeley. His name was, however, pronounced "bark-lee."
This 23-part series “What Meher Baba Really Taught” was recorded in Myrtle Beach, SC from February 14 to May 28, 2023.
