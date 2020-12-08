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Sidney Powell - Trump's Legal Plan to Victory
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412 views • December 08, 2020
Attorney Sidney Powell went on with Greg Kelly Monday night on Newsmax TV.
This was after US District Court Judge Timothy Batten threw out her voter fraud case in Georgia earlier in the day.
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“We’re Going to Proceed with an Emergency Appeal – We Expect to Get Relief from Supreme Court."
This was after US District Court Judge Timothy Batten threw out her voter fraud case in Georgia earlier in the day.
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“We’re Going to Proceed with an Emergency Appeal – We Expect to Get Relief from Supreme Court."
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