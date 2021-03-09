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FULL SHOW: Austin Communists Admit They Want To Force A Deadly Vaccine On You
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180 views • March 09, 2021
Owen Shroyer is joined by Joe Hoft in the first hour to discuss news on Arizona election fraud. Later Tom Pappert takes over on the second hour and is joined by National File reporter, Jack Hadfield, who breaks down a new disturbing ANTIFA story. Tom covers all of Monday’s political news and COVID news. Stick around until the end of today’s episode for a surprise!
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