BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Spiritual Lessons from the Conquest of Canaan (Joshua 8-10)
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
158 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 3 months ago

Now that we have covered Joshua chapters 1-7, it is time to investigate the conquest of the land of Canaan. The spiritual lessons here are profound and numerous (especially spiritual warfare), and we witness Joshua’s second major failure as the supreme leader, but with God’s graciousness pushing him through to ultimate victory. Here is what we will uncover:

Joshua 8: The Fall of Ai and Joshua’s Renewal of the Covenant

Joshua 9: The Compromising Treaty with the Gibeonites

Joshua 10: Sun Stands Still, Amorite Kings Executed, and The Southland Conquered


BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/

🎧Grab the Audiobook:

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/audio


LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

🌙 Biblical Calendar: https://overcomebabylon.com/5860

Keywords
signsmiracleschristianchristianityprophecynew testamentspiritual warfarewitchcraftold testamentwonderscasting out demonsapocryphal booksbook of jashergifts of the spiritpower of the holy spiritbook of joshua explainedjasher medieval jewish midrashpseudepigraphafalse booksfalse bible
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy