RT News - July 31 2026 2PM GMT

July 31, 2026

rt.com





Hamas says no disarmament can occur until Israel ceases its full aggression. That's as Trump praises his new 'historic' deal between Hamas and Israel. Iran accuses Israel of conducting false-flag operations in the Middle East - this comes after an attack on an LNG hub in Egypt. Tehran says Israel's ultimate goal is undermining peace in the region. 60,000 people coming from Morocco illegally cross the border into Spain's Soota enclave causing a crack in EU unity with some leaders calling for stricter migration measures despite Europe once being refereed to as a blooming garden for all.





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