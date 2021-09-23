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Wetware Turns Humans into Technology
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119 views • September 23, 2021
Copied From: American Intelligence Media
We don't want to become robot extensions for the corrupt Silicon Valley boy kings so we came up with a citizens' solution. This is not some pie-in-the-sky solution. This is something we can do to free humanity. Please educate and inform others.
Do you receive your free daily TRUTH NEWS HEADLINES? Then you are missing out – big time. www.aim4truth.org
Here are relevant articles we have prepared for you:
https://aim4truth.org/2018/01/31/internet-of-things-fascism-by-another-name-powered-by-5g/
https://patriots4truth.org/2018/01/12/how-they-plan-to-control-everything-in-your-life/
Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org and Patriots4truth.org copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.
We don't want to become robot extensions for the corrupt Silicon Valley boy kings so we came up with a citizens' solution. This is not some pie-in-the-sky solution. This is something we can do to free humanity. Please educate and inform others.
Do you receive your free daily TRUTH NEWS HEADLINES? Then you are missing out – big time. www.aim4truth.org
Here are relevant articles we have prepared for you:
https://aim4truth.org/2018/01/31/internet-of-things-fascism-by-another-name-powered-by-5g/
https://patriots4truth.org/2018/01/12/how-they-plan-to-control-everything-in-your-life/
Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org and Patriots4truth.org copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.
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