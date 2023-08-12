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ARE WE DUPES? 100% Federal Income Tax is Stolen from the People w/ former IRS Agent Dr. Jackson
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633 views • August 12, 2023

Sarah Westall


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Dr. Sherry Peel Jackson explains how 100% of our Federal Income Taxes are being stolen from the people. She shares what is occurring and then what we should do to minimize our own tax payments. Her sharing of this information landed her in Federal Prison, now she educates people on "legal" tactics to minimize your tax burden. You can learn more about her and her work at http://wisdomandriches.com/

As mentioned in the show: See Jones Plantation: http://www.jonesplantationfilm.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.

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Keywords
truthfederal reservecontrolprisonfinancefederal income taxdividetax fraudsarah westallignorantlockdownplandemicfascinating peopledr sherry peel jackson
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy