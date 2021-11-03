Emitbio granted U.S. patent for the use of light to limit, eliminate virus that causes COVID-19

Durham firm says its light technology can ‘inactivate’ COVID-19 variantsDurham-based EmitBio, which is seeking FDA authorization for use of its light technology to combat COVIDA-19, says its proprietary technology can inactivate variants of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.WRAL TechWire previously reported that the device works like a flashlight for the throat. EmitBio developed the device use at home, with a doctor’s prescription. It works by shining targeted wavelengths of safe, visible LED light which bathes the back of the throat with a form of solid-state LED light that can get rid of most of the virus in people with mild to moderate respiratory infections, including SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.The patent, U.S. Patent 11,147,984, was issued less than a year after the application was filed, according to the company, and was approved through the USPTO’s COVID-19 Prioritized Examination Pilot Program, said John Demos, general counsel for EmitBio. The company noted that the newly granted patent “broadly covers oral devices using light to limit or eliminate a vast array of pathogens including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” in a statement sent to WRAL TechWire.With the patent, and the need for treating patients with COVID-19, the company may be prepared to scale quickly.That’s because the EmitBio device is “a precision opto-electronic device” containing fewer components than a cell phone, of which there were 1.5 billion manufactured in 2020, said Hunter. “Scale-up could be on a very fast pace, assuming there aren’t critical component shortages, which should be temporary if they currently exist,” Hunter said.Hunter noted that the company expects to have access to funding “on par with what so many antibody companies have enjoyed from the federal government.” Accessing this level of funding, said Hunter, “would easily allow us to extend our product line and scale production.”