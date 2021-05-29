© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The classified Christian Drosten file
Follow
0
Share
Report
111 views • May 29, 2021
"The Christian Drosten File" brings to light little-known but momentous backgrounds that cast great doubt on the credibility of the "most sought-after man in the republic" (according to Stern). This also raises serious questions with regard to the entire Corona scenario....
✓ www.kla.tv/18870
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website!
✓ www.kla.tv/18870
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.