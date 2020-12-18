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Trapped!
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45 views • December 18, 2020
Jesus is coming soon. The signs of the times indicate that the return of Jesus is not far away. But most of us have pushed that fact out of our minds. We don't want to prepare for the last days, because the end of the world seems fanciful to us, and we are too comfortable to think about such things.
We are trapped in the present, and God's Judgement Day is little more than a fairy tale. Stop thinking like that. Consider eternity...heaven...and hell, and then start taking Jesus seriously...before it's too late.
We are trapped in the present, and God's Judgement Day is little more than a fairy tale. Stop thinking like that. Consider eternity...heaven...and hell, and then start taking Jesus seriously...before it's too late.
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