Peter Navarro Comments on the Rising Inflation and Communist China Purchasing American Meat Manufacturers

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https://gnews.org/post/pas42790
06/21/2022 Peter Navarro: The Federal Reserve can’t solve the inflation problem. Communist China purchasing American meat manufacturers alarmed me for years, they control the supply of pork and restrict it in ways that benefit their country. But we have consistently discounted the national security and economic security risk of Communist China and running our free markets