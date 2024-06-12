Fighting For Truth: An interview with Bill Quinn

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Max interviews Bill Quinn of Insist On Truth Podcast about how we can be warriors in this battle for the human mind. Max and Bill discuss the plandemic, politics, the spiritual war between good and evil on our planet, free will, the desensitization of society, satanism and how to shift the collective consciousness of humanity. Bill speaks to our responsibility as truth warriors to help people along the awakening process and to learn to trust our inner voice rather than outside authority.