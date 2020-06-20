BLM Co-Founder: " We ARE Trained Marxists"; CHAZ/CHOP; Juneteenth; Weekly Round-up 6/19/2020

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Turn what the devil intended for evil and use it for good. Reach out in your community to others who need a hand up, not based on the color of their skin, but real need. There are a lot of people you could make a difference in their lives. Just ask God to lead you. America says "We will never bow to socialism..." and the devil says "wanna bet?" and tricks millions into taking a knee, not for systemic racism, but to radical communist revolutionary agenda masked as promoting black people...
Dr. Voddie Baucham https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ip3nV6S_fYU&;feature=share&fbclid=IwAR2DG1_M6nKMn1N3yF2ds8De8I8KbS3u4P-uoTzTM8D1fqm6nJsTyFj_Gzo
Dr. Voddie Baucham,voddie baucham,BLM,cultural Marxism,ethnic Gnosticism,black lives matter,Patrisse Cullors,CHAZ,CHOP,Defunding the police,defund the police,Juneteenth