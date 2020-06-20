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BLM Co-Founder: " We ARE Trained Marxists"; CHAZ/CHOP; Juneteenth; Weekly Round-up 6/19/2020
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34 views • June 20, 2020
Anyone beginning to notice a pattern? Covid disrupted the entire world and came from a COMMUNIST, MARXIST country... The Black Lives Matter official website makes no bones about their COMMUNIST/MARXIST revolutionary vision. This is the co-founder of Black Lives Matter. Ya'll.... please, please splash some Gospel cold water in ya face and WAKE UP! WE'VE BEEN HAD! The devil is laughing. There are ways to show that all skin tones, all abused people, all oppressed people matter. Start in your own circle and branch out to the economically disadvantaged, the fatherless, the single mom... invite people to church, pay their electric bills, pay their tuition to a good school, help people with their mortgage or property taxes, pay someone's rent, invite someone into your circle. Open your heart to those you might otherwise be disinclined to. But this movement is not about helping people, it's core, it's foundation is rotten. There is no "little communism is okay..." there is no "it's just a little cyanide"
Turn what the devil intended for evil and use it for good. Reach out in your community to others who need a hand up, not based on the color of their skin, but real need. There are a lot of people you could make a difference in their lives. Just ask God to lead you. America says "We will never bow to socialism..." and the devil says "wanna bet?" and tricks millions into taking a knee, not for systemic racism, but to radical communist revolutionary agenda masked as promoting black people...
Dr. Voddie Baucham https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ip3nV6S_fYU&;feature=share&fbclid=IwAR2DG1_M6nKMn1N3yF2ds8De8I8KbS3u4P-uoTzTM8D1fqm6nJsTyFj_Gzo

Dr. Voddie Baucham,voddie baucham,BLM,cultural Marxism,ethnic Gnosticism,black lives matter,Patrisse Cullors,CHAZ,CHOP,Defunding the police,defund the police,Juneteenth
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newspoliticsworlduschristianreligioncommentary
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