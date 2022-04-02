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Russian servicemen delivered Humanitarian Aid to Izyum, Kharkov region, for the first time. 040222
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50 views • April 02, 2022
Russian servicemen delivered humanitarian aid to Izyum, Kharkov region, for the first time
◽️ Accompanied by the Military Police of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, humanitarian aid of over 45 tonnes was delivered to residents of the city and its surroundings who had been waiting for this relief aid for several days, being without communication, light, drinking water and basic necessities.
◽️ As a result of incessant shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces and nationalist battalions, Izyum residents and their small children are forced to hide in basements, bomb shelters and makeshift hiding places. For this reason, they are afraid to go out to buy food.
◽️ Accompanied by the Military Police of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, humanitarian aid of over 45 tonnes was delivered to residents of the city and its surroundings who had been waiting for this relief aid for several days, being without communication, light, drinking water and basic necessities.
◽️ As a result of incessant shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces and nationalist battalions, Izyum residents and their small children are forced to hide in basements, bomb shelters and makeshift hiding places. For this reason, they are afraid to go out to buy food.
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