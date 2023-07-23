Yemen - Ayman Shows What his Life is Like - There is No Good Water in Yemen, we Drink Water from a Tank.

This is from a Telegram channel. I'm going to post a few more showing life in Yemen. Cynthia

We have been helping a small community in Yemen. We asked our friend Ayman to show us what his life is like so we could share it with you....

"Living in Yemen is to worry about everything; there’s no stability. We struggle to get even the basic living essentials such as electricity, water, and gas. Everyday we are living on the brink of famine, not knowing how and when we will next eat. We are also constantly in danger of cholera and diphtheria and poor mental health, as everyday living requires so much strength and energy..."

- Ayman