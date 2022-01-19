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2022-01-19 Russell Brand - The Narrative Is Crumbling
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431 views • January 20, 2022
Mirrored from: https://youtu.be/N_os74m9uFI
As Australian police arrest middle aged women for allegedly nor showing their vaccine passports, its politicians are considering charging the unvaccinated for healthcare. So, are we witnessing the creation of a two-tier society?
As Australian police arrest middle aged women for allegedly nor showing their vaccine passports, its politicians are considering charging the unvaccinated for healthcare. So, are we witnessing the creation of a two-tier society?
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