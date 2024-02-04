Create New Account
Drew Pinsky, MD is a typical arrogant doctor who does NOT know what the f@ck he is talking about
The Prisoner
488 views
Published 16 hours ago

Drew Pinsky, MD, aka "Dr. Drew", was interviewed by Russell Brand on 25 Jan 2024. The full interview is posted here: https://rumble.com/v497k1c-excess-deaths-in-children-are-increasing-dr-drew-on-excess-deaths-fauci-and.html

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

aidsfaucidrew pinsky md

