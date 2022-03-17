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FINANCIAL WARS Will China OVERTAKE the US dollar worldwide?
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22 views • March 17, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Glenn explains that he has certain ‘trip wires’ — signs that it’s time to prepare him and his family for hardship — and one of those warnings may be presenting itself today. Russia recently asked China for economic assistance as Putin continues his invasion of Ukraine, leading us one step closer to world war. But, Glenn says, we are ALREADY in a world war — a financial one that centers entirely around currency. In this clip, he explains how China is positioning itself to take power away from the U.S. dollar. And, if successful, not only will America face inflation levels far worse than today but a potential collapse of the U.S. dollar as well…
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDXm9QeTZ7s
Glenn explains that he has certain ‘trip wires’ — signs that it’s time to prepare him and his family for hardship — and one of those warnings may be presenting itself today. Russia recently asked China for economic assistance as Putin continues his invasion of Ukraine, leading us one step closer to world war. But, Glenn says, we are ALREADY in a world war — a financial one that centers entirely around currency. In this clip, he explains how China is positioning itself to take power away from the U.S. dollar. And, if successful, not only will America face inflation levels far worse than today but a potential collapse of the U.S. dollar as well…
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDXm9QeTZ7s
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