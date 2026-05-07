RT News - May 7 2026 9AM GMT

May 7, 2026

rt.com









Russia doubles down on its warning to Kiev that it will be targeted if it violates the May 9th Victory Day truce, also urging foreign diplomats to leave the Ukrainian capital in case of mass strikes. Powerful blasts rock Beirut, as the IDF launches a new wave of deadly strikes on the Lebanese capital, while Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu claims he's targeting Hezbollah commanders. With talks between Iran and the US stuck in limbo, Tehran says its finger is on the trigger - both militarily and economically. Russia's Africa corps and Malian army conduct joint anti-terrorist operations in the country after a failed coup attempt. RT gets exclusive comment from one of the Russian soldiers on the ground.





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