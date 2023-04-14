Create New Account
Falco Cheetah Level 2 Retention Holster: First Look
28 views
channel image
The Rogue Banshee
Published a day ago |

The Falco Holsters Cheetah Level 2 Retention holster is a high-quality, durable holster that is perfect for everyday carry. It is made from premium materials and is built to last. The holster features two levels of retention, which provides added security for your firearm. The first level of retention is provided by a reinforced thumb break. The second level of retention is provided by a proprietary MLC Security Lock Technology™. This lock prevents the trigger from being pulled, even if the holster is dropped or jostled.


The Cheetah holster is also very comfortable to wear. It is made from soft, high-quality leather that will not irritate your skin. The holster also has a wide belt loop that will distribute the weight of your firearm evenly, making it more comfortable to wear for long periods of time.


The Cheetah holster is available for a wide variety of firearms. It is also available in a variety of colors and finishes, so you can find the perfect holster to match your style.


If you are looking for a high-quality, durable holster that provides added security for your firearm, the Falco Holsters Cheetah Level 2 Retention holster is a great option.


Here are some additional features of the Falco Holsters Cheetah Level 2 Retention holster:

     Made from premium materials, including Italian full-grain leather

     Hand-molded to fit your specific firearm perfectly

     Available for a wide variety of firearms

     Available in a variety of colors and finishes


Video Index:

0:00 - Intro

0:36 - Initial Impressions of the Falco Holsters Cheetah

5:38 - Final thoughts on the Falco Holsters Cheetah

5:43 - More Falco Holster Content

