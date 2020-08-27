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Do we really want to know the truth?
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11 views • August 27, 2020
This 26-minute message is the first of a new series presenting insights into current events that might sound so strange, I felt I needed to start with asking this question, do we really want to know the truth? The truth might not be what we want to hear, but it sure beats being deceived by the false narrative we're bombarded with daily.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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