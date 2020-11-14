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FRIDAY NOVEMBER 13, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2982911681
Obama said Trump’s claims “appear to be motivated, in part, because the president doesn’t like to lose, and never admits loss. I’m more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials, who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion. It is one more step in delegitimizing, not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally, and that’s a dangerous path.” EP 2193-9AM OBAMA: TRUMP's ELECTION FRAUD INVESTIGATION "DELEGITIMIZES DEMOCRACY" https://bit.ly/38MhZF0
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