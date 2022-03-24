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The Liberal Delusions That Provoked Putin
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This interview was recorded on Tuesday 15th February before Russia invaded Ukraine.
Professor John J. Mearsheimer is the R. Wendell Harrison Distinguished Service Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago, where he has taught since 1982. He graduated from West Point in 1970 and then served five years as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. He has published six immensely influential books on international relations theory. In 2020, he won the James Madison Award, which is given once every three years by the American Political Science Association to “an American political scientist who has made a distinguished scholarly contribution to political science.”
Why is Ukraine the West's Fault? Featuring John Mearsheimer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrMiSQAGOS4
Professor John J. Mearsheimer is the R. Wendell Harrison Distinguished Service Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago, where he has taught since 1982. He graduated from West Point in 1970 and then served five years as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. He has published six immensely influential books on international relations theory. In 2020, he won the James Madison Award, which is given once every three years by the American Political Science Association to “an American political scientist who has made a distinguished scholarly contribution to political science.”
Why is Ukraine the West's Fault? Featuring John Mearsheimer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrMiSQAGOS4
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