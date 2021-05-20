© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden insults Coast Guard class when they don't clap for him
Follow
0
Share
Report
210 views • May 20, 2021
Joe Biden arrives to participate in the US Coast Guard Academy's 140th commencement exercises, and insults the crowd when they seem to be less interested in his jokes than he'd like. Newsmax's Grant Stinchfield reacts.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.